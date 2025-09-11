Features

- Crew are now promoted

- Fighters spawn using old airtower method if specified in RiverAndRoadsDB.lmf (CreateEnemyFightersInTheAir = 0)

Fixes

- Cabin smoke now much more visible

- Fix for mission and bomb markings on plane - now goes to 24

- Fix for crash in escort fighters on particular dates

- Fix for navigator and repair stats not incrementing

Modders

Json file summaries of the mission document and db is now created before and after each mission

42-3506 Sir Baboon McGoon

Returning from a mission to RAF Bassingbourne, Sir Baboon McGoon ran out of fuel, possibly due to ruptured fuel lines. It made a belly landing in a sugar beet field in Suffolk. Its recovery was featured in the June 1944 issue of Popular Science magazine. As a testament to the legendary toughness of the B-17, once it was jacked up onto its own landing gears, and some mobile repairs done to the engines and propellers, it was able to fly on its own back to a maintenance depot for more extensive repairs.

Returned to duty the aircraft flew two more sorties. In the second, one of their engines was struck by a friendly bomb. The aircraft attempted to limp home again but was forced to ditch into the North Sea

This build is dedicated to the memory of John 'Lucky' Luckadoo, last B-17 pilot of the Bloody Hundredth, who passed away earlier this month.



Brave the deadly skies of occupied Europe!



