10 September 2025 Build 19933197 Edited 10 September 2025 – 22:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update:

  • Characters now run when moving (instead of walking) by default. This can be toggled on or off in Options > Gameplay.
  • Camera panning added to the star map. Press Tab to re-center the camera on your ship, just like with the ground camera.
  • Player ship movement optimized. Performance improvements free up a significant amount of FPS previously consumed by this script.
  • Creature damage bonuses now apply to the entire party, not just the player character.
  • Player character names are editable. Click your name on the character screen to rename your character.


More to come! Thanks again for everyone's feedback and fantastic suggestions.

