- Characters now run when moving (instead of walking) by default. This can be toggled on or off in Options > Gameplay.
- Camera panning added to the star map. Press Tab to re-center the camera on your ship, just like with the ground camera.
- Player ship movement optimized. Performance improvements free up a significant amount of FPS previously consumed by this script.
- Creature damage bonuses now apply to the entire party, not just the player character.
- Player character names are editable. Click your name on the character screen to rename your character.
More to come! Thanks again for everyone's feedback and fantastic suggestions.
Changed files in this update