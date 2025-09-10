 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19932965 Edited 10 September 2025 – 21:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed an issue that would allow exec_async to continue executing in cheat protected servers resulting in random user input dropout.

  • Last chance to pick up the Gallery Case, Graphic Collection, and Character Craft stickers from The Armory.

