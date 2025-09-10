v0.9.11.0 ( September 10 - 2025)
Siege engine skills added to ranged skill tree
Increased damage radius for ballista projectiles
Skill calculation changes
Knights on shore start throwing stones if target is not reachable
Some ancient dungeon changes
Changed files in this update