POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
10 September 2025 Build 19932940 Edited 10 September 2025 – 21:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.11.0 ( September 10 - 2025)

  • Siege engine skills added to ranged skill tree

  • Increased damage radius for ballista projectiles

  • Skill calculation changes

  • Knights on shore start throwing stones if target is not reachable

  • Some ancient dungeon changes

