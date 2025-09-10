🌾 Up next

🌾 Techniques

🙋 New Guide

🌙 Additions

🎨 Visuals

🌸 UI

🌸 Adventuring

💀 Pagan Spells

🌸 Maps

🌸 Balancing

🌸 Gameplay

Hello! The fourth map update is now live!All additions, changes, and balance updates noted at the bottom of the post. Thanks for checking it out!4.0 includes the Southern Pass and the point of trouble in the game, Din Varens, where your unlikely heroes could search for clues about the missing residents and enjoy the company of new wildlife and encounters. Dryads, necromancers, and☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☀️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️September and October are pretty stacked:🌾build updates following 4.0 that are being finalized🌾an updated demo🌾a new trailer marking the release date🌾the Aven Dura area to the north will get into early access builds marking the 5th early access map addition (for 5.0)🌾new lyre tracks and combat tracks, volling voices, and various other sfx updatesWe're fine tuning ending scenarios and the remaining maps, and will continue plugging them into early access until release!☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☀️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️If you're jumping in new or checking things out again, the Technique Book was added recently as of 3.8 if you had missed it. This allows advancing your party by allowing new crowd control actions, combining attacks with support guards or summons, as well as a slew of survival abilities.☁️----------☁️----------☀️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️We've also recently updated the Tips menu (accessible in the Esc menu while playing). This features a bunch of more general information as well as some specific entries on best practices of playing the game and how it works.☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☀️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️Thanks for checking it out! Have a lovely rest of the week.☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☀️----------☁️🌾 Patch 4.0🌱new map: Southern Pass🌱new map: Din Varens🌱Use a weapon with an intercession adds to Intercession skill progress🌱Updated Rogue search checks to emphasize skill more than sensory🌱Addiitonal divine items that can be found🌱Chomp spider enemy types now included in maps🌱Large Bee enemy types now included in maps🌱Additional spells added to Vol trees - noted in their section below🌱Generic emerald coins, now found commonly about the island to be sold (replacing the coins in tombs, for instance). These represent coins not minted in Minorev that are still in circulation, and valued at the same emerald.🌱 Discoveries have a faster camera pan and quip for both creature and environment checks🌱 Improved effects on exterior dialogue vignette backgrounds🌱 Standard sized shroomers now have their falling and getting up animations for their down states🌱 Updated brightness of in-game models for Brisska and various other creatures to be less bright🌱 Added get up and fall down animations for (normal armored) shroomers🌱 Onyx ring item set now has unique art🌱 Magical accessories from intercessions now have visual effect indicator in inventory when they are equipped and unequipped🌱 Fixed an additional issue on boats that could have caused oars being galactically scaled in volling’s hands🌱 Updated status effects and spell/song effects to use real time instead of game time🌱 Fixed grammar error with shroom bomb inventory description🌱 Fixed spelling error in Rozafir spy note🌱 Fixed some text layout in Techniques menu🌱An item’s “Increase Target Recovery” now reads more simply as “Target Down + (seconds)”🌱 Fixed issue where a Pagan’s summoned creature’s portrait could turn white in the portrait grid if another summoned creature dies of the same type🌱Fixed bug with chests where even if you had the key it showed you would be lockpicking on hover🌱 Fixed bug where environmental resources (acorns, sticks, etc) were not respawning after time passes🌱 Improved visual for all areas where additional fog of war is revealed to your characters like cliff edges or high up places.🌱 Additional pagan spells available at various Vol Trees throughout Invimona:🌱Find Critters🌱Siphon Spirit🌱Spore Mist🌱Vine Tranfusion🌱Mating Pile🌱Pagan spells that afflict tiles (ground targeting) now only immediately effect characters that are already hostile to party and allies🌱 Fixed issue where dark fog wasn’t always being fully revealed over water areas when close to edges🌱 Armor% rebalanced for armor items specifically:(((SP/(200+SP) * 0.7) + 0.3) * EQUIPPED ARMOR) + NATURAL ARMOR + AURA MODIFIER🌱 Fixed issue with chests that could result in potentially dropping items in unwalkable areas🌱 Fixed incorrect location for armor symbol and status cards for Brisska🌱 Fixed a missing word in Quez’s conversation🌱 Fixed a missing word in Ciprian’s conversation☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️----------☁️