10 September 2025 Build 19932884 Edited 10 September 2025 – 21:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch removes the left-click-to-jump-camera interaction, because A) no one was using it, B) it's kind of superfluous now that we have click-to-drag, and C) it was the cause of a bunch of weird "why is the camera jumping around?" issues.

macOS Depot 3165462
Windows Depot 3165463
