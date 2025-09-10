Remove camera jump when you left-click on a tile.
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch removes the left-click-to-jump-camera interaction, because A) no one was using it, B) it's kind of superfluous now that we have click-to-drag, and C) it was the cause of a bunch of weird "why is the camera jumping around?" issues.
