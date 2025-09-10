Patch Notes:
- Implemented mouse hover in the Skills UI, locked skills show additional info
- Updated Beginner's Guide (more to come!)
- Removed Beginner's Guide from the main menu
- Fixed a couple of collision issues
- New name proudly added to the credits thank you section
Quality of Life Update
