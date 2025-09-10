 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19932868 Edited 10 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- Implemented mouse hover in the Skills UI, locked skills show additional info
- Updated Beginner's Guide (more to come!)
- Removed Beginner's Guide from the main menu
- Fixed a couple of collision issues
- New name proudly added to the credits thank you section

