My dearest friends, this is the last update that i'm gonna be publishing for Trauma Football, unless someone points out a game breaking bug or some shit like that... All the content i wanted to put in the game is here, and i'm proud of what i could make in these short 9 months. Enjoy!

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

-Added audio cues for when the Berserk effect ends and for when you can use it again.

-Recalculated how the opponent's stats increases in Streak and Season mode.

-Recalculated effectiveness of the Resistance skill.

-Recalculated effectiveness of Attitude on various CPU behaviours.

-Slightly reworked goalkeeper behaviour.

-You can change teams multiple times now, as long as you pay a fee.

-Fixed a bug that would cause you to pass the ball to a team mate unintentionally.

-Fixed a bug that would temporarily prevent any player to pick up the ball.

-Fixed a bug where a Score mode game wouldnt properly end if the winning point happened via ref bump penalty.

-Fixed a couple inputs for gamepad.

-Turbo mode is now fully stable. Somewhat. I think.

-Other minor adjustments.

AESTHETIC CHANGES:

-Improved animation transitions.

-Added crowd and benches behind the front cam.

-The easter egg audio will now appear less frequently.

-Added patches of grass on the field for extra realism.

-Slightly improved the effects for various weather conditions.

-Slightly toned down the post-processing effects.

-Corrected and modified a few texts and dialogues.

-Replaced Mariuccha Alchemy Queen poster.

-Other minor adjustments.

MANAGER MODE:

-Added the option to change team (doesn't undo upgrade purchases).

-All games will now have a referee.

-Recalculated how the opponent's stats increase according to your current record.

-The captain of your team will not pass the ball unless you tell him to.

OTHER:

-Credited Freesound in the Credits screen.

-Updated the Steam's graphics.