My dearest friends, this is the last update that i'm gonna be publishing for Trauma Football, unless someone points out a game breaking bug or some shit like that... All the content i wanted to put in the game is here, and i'm proud of what i could make in these short 9 months. Enjoy!
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
-Added audio cues for when the Berserk effect ends and for when you can use it again.
-Recalculated how the opponent's stats increases in Streak and Season mode.
-Recalculated effectiveness of the Resistance skill.
-Recalculated effectiveness of Attitude on various CPU behaviours.
-Slightly reworked goalkeeper behaviour.
-You can change teams multiple times now, as long as you pay a fee.
-Fixed a bug that would cause you to pass the ball to a team mate unintentionally.
-Fixed a bug that would temporarily prevent any player to pick up the ball.
-Fixed a bug where a Score mode game wouldnt properly end if the winning point happened via ref bump penalty.
-Fixed a couple inputs for gamepad.
-Turbo mode is now fully stable. Somewhat. I think.
-Other minor adjustments.
AESTHETIC CHANGES:
-Improved animation transitions.
-Added crowd and benches behind the front cam.
-The easter egg audio will now appear less frequently.
-Added patches of grass on the field for extra realism.
-Slightly improved the effects for various weather conditions.
-Slightly toned down the post-processing effects.
-Corrected and modified a few texts and dialogues.
-Replaced Mariuccha Alchemy Queen poster.
-Other minor adjustments.
MANAGER MODE:
-Added the option to change team (doesn't undo upgrade purchases).
-All games will now have a referee.
-Recalculated how the opponent's stats increase according to your current record.
-The captain of your team will not pass the ball unless you tell him to.
OTHER:
-Credited Freesound in the Credits screen.
-Updated the Steam's graphics.
