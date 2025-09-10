 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19932836 Edited 11 September 2025 – 03:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just pushed a new build with the following changes:

  • Added 33% chance to obtain Human Blood (Resilient) from Assistance Encounter Provisions while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

  • Added 50% chance to obtain Human Blood (Resilient) from Assistance Encounter Militia while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

  • Assistance Encounter locations are now always scouted while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

  • Fixed excessive Chirurgeon location spawn rates in underground regions while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

  • Fixed Bloodworn Syringe not providing Bloodsucker Blood when used on Bloodsuckers in Sieges after the collect resilient blood step is completed

  • Fixed inconsistent Health, Stress, and Fatigue heals when arriving at Camps adjacent to infected regions

  • Fix stagecoach visual upgrade mods that are using visual overrides to not have their materials overridden at spawn time

  • Fix attempt for crash that could occur when opening the Character Sheet of a character who has the Crimson Curse

