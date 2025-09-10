We just pushed a new build with the following changes:

Added 33% chance to obtain Human Blood (Resilient) from Assistance Encounter Provisions while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

Added 50% chance to obtain Human Blood (Resilient) from Assistance Encounter Militia while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

Assistance Encounter locations are now always scouted while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

Fixed excessive Chirurgeon location spawn rates in underground regions while on the quest step to collect resilient blood

Fixed Bloodworn Syringe not providing Bloodsucker Blood when used on Bloodsuckers in Sieges after the collect resilient blood step is completed

Fixed inconsistent Health, Stress, and Fatigue heals when arriving at Camps adjacent to infected regions

Fix stagecoach visual upgrade mods that are using visual overrides to not have their materials overridden at spawn time