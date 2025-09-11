- Community items have been added, and you can now purchase backgrounds and trading cards on Steam!

- We apologize to players who play in Brazilian Portuguese, but the translation of the new content will arrive in the next minor patch.

- A secret room with many exclusive rewards has been added for early access players.

- It is now possible to unlock the “bad ending.”

- A large number of bugs have been fixed (there are still some left, but they have been reported).

- Bosses that have a long introduction before their fight are now skippable.

From now on, updates will be uploaded more frequently, adding the rest of the missing elements until we reach the final boss (the final boss will arrive in version 0.9). Everything is on track to release the final version, as well as the Nintendo Switch version, in October. More details will be provided soon.

After defeating the Ice Golem in Eztilia, enter the Abbey of Athos. Be prepared with supplies because this is the most difficult area.

In this abbey, you will find a new action circuit that will be necessary to continue in the areas after the fight against Annette and explore the pyramid in the desert.

You will then have access to a new area, “The Clock Tower,” where you will face a new boss.

Exploring the new areas, you will also find the item needed to create the “Gas Mask,” which will be necessary in Birstall, as well as two “medallions” that will unlock the rest of the abbey at the top of the map.