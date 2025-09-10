 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19932376 Edited 10 September 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dungeon features such as treasure digging have been restored, with an incredible number of bugs fixed.

Some random events are not yet fully functional but will be refined in upcoming updates. No separate update notes will be issued for these improvements.

Visual adjustments and enhancements for town buildings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1987261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link