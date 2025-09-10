 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19932328 Edited 10 September 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed audio playing twice in credits, end of day 4 and some of the nightmare events
- Player now faces up when placing plank (if they were looking another direction)
- Unable to grab basketball if looking right while also standing on box
- Fixed spelling/grammar mistakes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link