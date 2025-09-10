 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19932226 Edited 10 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.02 Fixes:

  • Grading Tutorial on Steam Deck - video playback should now work.

  • Stability improved on world map regarding exit menu.

Thanks, D.S.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2923641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link