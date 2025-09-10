Version 1.02 Fixes:
Grading Tutorial on Steam Deck - video playback should now work.
Stability improved on world map regarding exit menu.
Thanks, D.S.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Version 1.02 Fixes:
Grading Tutorial on Steam Deck - video playback should now work.
Stability improved on world map regarding exit menu.
Thanks, D.S.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update