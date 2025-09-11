Hello Stalkers,

The 1.4 update brings a host of new content and system improvements designed to add new depth to your adventures. Test your limits against a new dungeon and powerful boss, and perfect your strategy with a complete balance overhaul and new Legendary gear.

Based on your valuable feedback, we've also enhanced combat, improved convenience features like the dungeon reconnect system and secure bag save functionality, and, as you've been eagerly awaiting, added controller support to make your Dungeon Stalkers gameplay even smoother. We’ve also included a variety of bug fixes.

Here are the detailed notes for the update our dev team has worked so hard on.

Key Update Highlights

New Dungeon 'The Catacombs': A new area filled with fresh threats and rewards awaits.

The Return of the Lord 'Forgotten King': Challenge the raid boss, 'Forgotten King', who has returned more powerful than ever.

Stalker Balance Adjustments: All Stalkers' skills and stats have been rebalanced to provide a new combat experience.

New Legendary Gear Added: We’ve added new Legendary gear with powerful effects, offering a wider range of equipment choices. Some of these new Legendary items cannot be crafted and can only be obtained in dungeons.

Core System Additions & Improvements: Systems like Killcam, Solo Ranking, and a reconnect feature have been added and improved for a more enjoyable and fair gameplay experience.

Controller Support: Controller support has been added for dungeon gameplay.

I. In-Game Play

1. Combat System

Logic Improvements & Fixes Improved the accuracy of attack hitboxes for more precise strikes. Fixed an issue with some arrow attacks firing at an abnormally high speed. Improved logic to allow large monsters to pass through destroyed doors naturally. Fixed an issue where players could abnormally attack through walls. Refined the anti-hacking logic to improve accuracy and fix cases where some projectiles' hit detection was ignored.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where an extra arrow was fired when using certain skills under specific conditions. Fixed the 'Heart Chaser' Legendary gear's arrows consuming ammo and attaching to the character's body. Fixed an issue where shooting near a 'Torch' object would not deal damage. Fixed a rare issue where the game would freeze when taking damage from the magnetic field. Fixed unintended behaviors of some boss monsters, such as 'The Butcher' boss's attacks not dealing damage. Fixed an issue where some Legendary gear effects were applied unintentionally. Fixed an error where other players' rune information was displayed incorrectly during spectating.



2. Stalkers: Balance Adjustments

All Stalkers Adjusted the stamina cost of blocking to be more efficient than before. Melee Attack Block Cost: 30 → 27 Ranged Projectile Block Cost: 40 → 32 Magic Attack Block Cost: 50 → 35 The maximum duration of the Stun status effect has been lowered to 2 seconds. Adjusted the ultimate skill requirements for each Stalker's unique traits. We analyzed combat data during the Early Access period and adjusted the requirements for Stalkers with an excessively high or low ultimate skill dependency, making them more accessible overall. All healing skills now have their healing amounts increased based on the caster's Magic Damage and Intelligence stats.

Baran Grappling Hook: Mana Cost 12 → 14 Deep Stab: Cooldown 6s → 7s, Mana Cost 7 → 10

Hilda Blade Clash: Cooldown 5s → 6s, Mana Cost 9 → 11

Nave Liberation Rune: Movement Speed during cast 100% → 80%

Lian Downpour Rune: Duration 20s → 15s Rapid Fire: Damage 100% → 85%, Mana Cost 13 → 16

Urud Explosive Rune: Duration 20s → 15s Multi-Shot: Cooldown 6s → 7s, Mana Cost 11 → 14

Shinobu Lightning Flash: Cooldown 6s → 8s, Mana Cost 8 → 11

Clad Magic Damage of Bludgeon weapons has been increased to align with the new healing formula.



Based on an analysis of combat logs, the value of skills that cause 'Stagger' has proven to be much higher than expected as Stalkers' proficiency increased. We have made adjustments to all skills that cause stagger to balance this. Furthermore, Rien and Urd's damage contribution in team fights and PvE scenarios was unexpectedly high, so we have made slight adjustments to their sustained damage output.

3. Stalkers: Bug Fixes & Improvements

Rio: Fixed an issue where damage was not applied when chaining a specific skill after a basic attack, and where right-click attack stacks were not accumulating.

Baran: Fixed an issue where opponents hit by the 'Grappling Chain' skill would float unnaturally and an issue where the skill would not activate in certain situations.

Clad: Fixed an issue where he would take abnormal damage from traps during 'Prayer of Healing' and an issue where the healing amount was not applied as intended.

Lian: Reworked the 'Lotus Blossom' skill logic for more stable performance. Shinobu: Improved the explosion hitbox of the 'Blast Tag' skill to function as intended.

Urud: Fixed an issue allowing characters to walk on top of the 'Steel Trap'.

Hilda: Improved the 'Shield Block' animation for a smoother transition. Fixed an issue where the 'Counter' skill would not deal damage.

Monsters Balance Adjustments

Increased the time it takes for boss monsters to finalize their attack direction. They will now track their target for a longer period before attacking.

The elemental resistance values of bosses have been changed.

Golden Mimics can now appear in locked chests.

The Ghost's blood-spitting attack will now track Stalkers more effectively.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some of 'The Butcher's' attacks failed to damage Stalkers.

Fixed an issue where some of the Ghost's resistance values were set incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Ghost was being caught in Urd's traps. (Ghosts don't have feet!)

4. New Content & Systems

New Dungeon: The Catacombs A new map, 'The Catacombs', featuring a new layout and new monsters has been added. The Catacombs map is available in all game modes. Map Structure In a specific area of The Catacombs map, you can encounter the 'Forgotten King' field boss.

Dungeon Reconnect System A system has been added to allow you to reconnect if you are disconnected due to a client crash or network instability during a dungeon run. If your Stalker is still alive in the dungeon, you can relaunch the game to see a pop-up. If you choose to reconnect, you can continue playing with that Stalker. If you choose not to reconnect, you will not be able to do so later, and your Stalker will be considered dead. You cannot reconnect if your Stalker dies or the dungeon ends while you are disconnected. A disconnected Stalker will die instantly without entering a downed state.



Secure Bag Save Frequency Shortened The secure bag now saves more frequently to your player database to prevent item loss during abnormal crashes. If you're worried about losing valuable items from a dungeon run, we encourage you to use the secure bag.



Magnetic Field Adjustments The damage from the magnetic field has been adjusted based on its stage. Damage taken will increase as the phases progress. The related UI will not be displayed in game modes without a magnetic field.



New Witch's Curses Three new curses with unique effects have been added. The effect of the 'Increased Skill Mana Cost' curse has been buffed from 15% → 50%. New Witch's Curses Fatigue Recovery : Stamina recovery rate is increased until the next Witch's Curse. Time of Evolution : One stat (STR, DEX, INT, CON, WIS) is randomly increased or decreased upon defeating a monster or player. Unstable Power : All of your damage deals an additional -30% to +50% damage. |

Gamepad Support Added: Dungeon Play Controller support has been added for dungeon gameplay. Please disable 'Enable Steam Input' in Steam's controller settings.

If you are using Steam Input, please follow these steps to disable it: Exit the game → From the Dungeon Stalkers page in your Steam Library, click on the Controller Settings button → Select Disable Steam Input



→ Relaunch the game. Currently Confirmed Supported Controllers: XBOX and XBOX-compatible controllers PS DualSense: Requires separate firmware and driver installation, as well as connection settings. We plan to add more supported gamepads and controller support for the lobby in the future.



Other System Improvements Ping: Now, information about your ally's ping will be displayed when they react, making communication smoother. You can now press 'Confirm' on a party member's ping to show that you have acknowledged it. Killcam: When your character dies, you can now selectively watch the killcam, spectate, or exit the game with the new 'View Killcam' / 'Spectate' / 'Exit' buttons. Controls: Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would move outside the game window.



5. Dungeon Environment & Items

New Legendary Gear

Many new Legendary items with powerful and unique effects have been added.

Some Legendary items now change an existing skill into a new one when equipped, allowing for a wider variety of strategies.

The following Legendary items can be obtained from boss drops and treasure chests.

Some items can be crafted with blueprints. New Legendary weapons can also be obtained from the 'Legendary Weapon Selection Box'.

Image Item Name Description Flame Lord's Robe (Cloth/Armor) Flame elemental attacks are changed to explosive attacks.

※ You can purchase the blueprint from the Apostle of the Witch Merchant. Lantern Keeper

(Light Armor/Pants) The cooldown of the Lotus Blossom skill is reduced, and the lotus stays in place. The target hit is briefly staggered.

※ You can purchase the blueprint from the Apostle of the Witch Merchant. Caliburn

(Sword/Weapon) The Counter skill is changed to Shield Bash. Iron Thorn (Bow/Weapon) There is a certain chance for an arrow to be automatically reloaded on a critical hit. Slayer (Greatsword/Weapon) While casting a skill, your Defense is increased and you cannot be staggered. Vengeance (Dagger/Weapon) You gain a 3-second stealth effect upon defeating an enemy. Dragonslayer (Bludgeon/Weapon) Deals additional damage to armored targets with basic attacks.

Increased Legendary Item Drop Rate from Raid Bosses and Boss Map Treasure Chests The legendary item drop rate from raid bosses, which can be encountered through red portals in Competitive (Solo/Trio) mode, has been increased. The chance for Legendary items to appear in treasure chests that spawn in boss summoning areas has been increased.

Level (Map) Improvements A subtle personal light has been added around your character, improving visibility in dark areas and making character visuals more natural. (This light is only visible to you.)



Optimized the placement of monsters, portals, and treasure chests in 'Prison Dungeon' and the new 'The Catacombs' map. Fixed terrain issues throughout the maps that could hinder player movement or cause boss monsters to get stuck.

Monsters The color of 'Goblins' has been changed in Competitive mode. 'Mimics' can now appear in locked chests. A very rare 'Golden Mimic' has been added, which drops higher-grade rewards.





II. Hideout & Out-Game Systems

Leaderboard Revamp: New Solo Ranking has been added for Competitive mode, providing a variety of leaderboards. The leaderboards are now separated into Prison Dungeon / Competitive Trio / Competitive Solo. The Prison Dungeon leaderboards rank your cumulative achievements regardless of game mode: Tycoon: Total Gold Acquired Adventure Coin: Total Adventure Coins Acquired Stalker Level: Total sum of all your Stalkers' levels



Bug Fixes

Crafting & Trading: The term 'Craft' used in the shop has been unified to 'Exchange' for consistency.

Items: Fixed bugs where stackable items would appear to disappear from the storage and where gear durability was displayed incorrectly.

Rune Page: Improved the rules for changing rune page names and fixed a bug where runes were not leveling up.

Quests: The 'Guide Quests' for new users have been improved, and an issue where weekly quests were not progressing normally has been fixed. Additionally, convenience features like quest completion notifications have been enhanced.

Shop: New products have been added, and new costumes that can be purchased with Adventure Coins have been added to the Stalker appearance section.

Season Pass: Fixed an issue where Season Pass rewards were not updated instantly.

Costumes: Fixed a sporadic error in the display of owned costumes.

III. Matching & Convenience Features

Matching System: The matchmaking system has been improved to prioritize matching you with players of similar skill. Additionally, the matchmaking criteria for new players have been relaxed to make it easier for them to adapt to the game.

Tutorial: The tutorial's guidance has been improved, and a dedicated minimap has been added to help new players learn the game more easily.

New Event System: A 'Hot Time System' has been added, providing a bonus benefit where the Legendary gear drop rate is increased at specific times. A new 'New Player Attendance Event' has also been added.

Operations & Community: An in-game announcement feature has been added.

Optimization & Bug Fixes: Optimization has been performed to reduce unnecessary load on the title screen. Fixed numerous bugs, including an error that prevented players from deleting friends and an issue where the UI would not appear on the first login.





Thank you once again to everyone who enjoys Dungeon Stalkers. We hope you have an even more enjoyable experience with this update.

Thank you.