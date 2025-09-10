 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19932146 Edited 10 September 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are closely monitoring all videos and community feedback regarding the recent update. Based on these contributions, we implemented the following fixes and improvements in the latest update

The map expansions and story mode are planned to be released in the final version of the game. Our goal with the alpha updates is to improve the core experience for everyone, as well as to gather valuable feedback to fine-tune the development of the final version, which is coming soon!

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

  • Fixed a bug that occurred when working out at the gym with the phone open, where Nicolau could not move.

  • Fixed the collision between vehicles and the barber character.

  • The direction in which pedestrians run to flee from danger has been improved.

  • Inverted textures in some ads have been corrected.

  • Fixed the issue of hair overlapping beanies and caps.

  • Fixed the possibility of Nicolau leaving the bar holding food.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 171 Content Depot 1269371
