-Fixed A Bug With Online Mulitplayer Not Registering Current Item Saves
-Fixed A Bug With Cosmetics Not Appearing
-Fixed a Bug with Achievments not Appearing
-Fixed Achievments that didnt trigger will now trigger when you next open the game
-Fixed Achievments popping up over and over again
Balance Changes:
-Dashes and Hovers now damage enemies
This means that enemies like paratroopers can be wiped easily with no damage taken while harder to kill ememies that are more balanced cant be killed but if attempted will take you damage.
-Enemies that can be killed without damage: Paratrooper, Shaper, Rock, Snake
-Enemies that cant: Bandit, Gardener, Sentry
-You will still take damage if enemy is engaged, but you can not take damage if timed properly
2.15
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update