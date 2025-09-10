 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19932124 Edited 12 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed A Bug With Online Mulitplayer Not Registering Current Item Saves
-Fixed A Bug With Cosmetics Not Appearing
-Fixed a Bug with Achievments not Appearing
-Fixed Achievments that didnt trigger will now trigger when you next open the game
-Fixed Achievments popping up over and over again

Balance Changes:
-Dashes and Hovers now damage enemies
This means that enemies like paratroopers can be wiped easily with no damage taken while harder to kill ememies that are more balanced cant be killed but if attempted will take you damage.
-Enemies that can be killed without damage: Paratrooper, Shaper, Rock, Snake
-Enemies that cant: Bandit, Gardener, Sentry
-You will still take damage if enemy is engaged, but you can not take damage if timed properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3863221
  • Loading history…
