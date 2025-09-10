Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.9.0.4 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

The tyrannosaurus rex adult has 5 new call sounds. Press the 1 key for an idle call. Press the 2 key for a friendly call. Press the 3 key for a call for help. Press the 4 key for an aggressive call. Press the 5 key for a distant call.

Fixed a preferred foods randomization glitch for piscivores.

A dinosaur's maximum amount of gastroliths is now halved if the dinosaur has a "lean" body type. Bulky body types still have the same maximum gastroliths. So a lean dinosaur can require between 5 and 120 gastroliths depending on their growth stage and size category.

A dinosaur gets fuller faster while eating with higher amounts of gastroliths in their stomach. Up to 5x fuller per bite.

A dinosaur gets hungrier faster with higher amounts of gastroliths in their stomach. Up to 6x faster. Older dinosaurs don't get as hungry from this penalty.

A dinosaur only grows from eating if they are hungry.

The Guide page on Growth has been updated.

A new Guide page on the Preferred Foods system has been added.

Almost all dinosaur species can now play their movement and call animations at the same time.

Almost all aquatic species can now play their movement and attack animations at the same time.