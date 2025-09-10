 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19932103 Edited 10 September 2025 – 20:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.9.0.4 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

  • The tyrannosaurus rex adult has 5 new call sounds. Press the 1 key for an idle call. Press the 2 key for a friendly call. Press the 3 key for a call for help. Press the 4 key for an aggressive call. Press the 5 key for a distant call.

  • Fixed a preferred foods randomization glitch for piscivores.

  • A dinosaur's maximum amount of gastroliths is now halved if the dinosaur has a "lean" body type. Bulky body types still have the same maximum gastroliths. So a lean dinosaur can require between 5 and 120 gastroliths depending on their growth stage and size category.

  • A dinosaur gets fuller faster while eating with higher amounts of gastroliths in their stomach. Up to 5x fuller per bite.

  • A dinosaur gets hungrier faster with higher amounts of gastroliths in their stomach. Up to 6x faster. Older dinosaurs don't get as hungry from this penalty.

  • A dinosaur only grows from eating if they are hungry.

  • The Guide page on Growth has been updated.

  • A new Guide page on the Preferred Foods system has been added.

  • Almost all dinosaur species can now play their movement and call animations at the same time.

  • Almost all aquatic species can now play their movement and attack animations at the same time.

  • The styracosaurus, oviraptor, dimorphodon, and troodon can now play their movement and attack animations at the same time.

Changed depots in multiplayer-testing branch

View more data in app history for build 19932103
Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
