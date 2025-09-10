 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19931892 Edited 10 September 2025 – 21:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a recently introduced bug where node allocations in Bone Curse's tree had no effect

  • Fixed issue where the Temple of Eterra quest would fail to complete.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit LE Windows Depot 899771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link