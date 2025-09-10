Dear Runaways,
We've significantly optimized memory and resource usage to ensure the game runs smoothly and smoothly on low-end devices. This should also prevent any crashes.
Patch 1.0.5 with optimization and performance improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
