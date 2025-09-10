Paws Against the World - Patch Notes: Kangaroo Kickoff UpdateHey Adventurers,

Hop into action with a new hero, new mouse support, and polished visuals! Here’s the latest:

New Character: Kangaroo: Bounce into battle with the Kangaroo, wielding unique abilities and Primal Relics, plus a new Steam Achievement for completing runs.

Difficulty Completion Icons: Unlock a special image for each difficulty when completed, showcasing your furry triumphs.

Animation Upgrades: Slightly improved animations for all characters for smoother, cuter combat.

Sound Enhancements: Refined audio for weapons, abilities, and zombie moans for a more immersive vibe.

Mouse Support Added: Keyboard/Mouse players can now use left-click for placeable weapon 1 and right-click for placeable weapon 2 (e.g., Sunflower Plant, Cactus), and move the character with the mouse movement.

Bug Fixes: Fixed Penguin not granting item bonus rewards upon run completion. Corrected missing display of Penguin’s times beaten stat.



Your feedback keeps the pack roaring!

Stay tuned for more.