Paws Against the World - Patch Notes: Kangaroo Kickoff UpdateHey Adventurers,
Hop into action with a new hero, new mouse support, and polished visuals! Here’s the latest:
New Character: Kangaroo: Bounce into battle with the Kangaroo, wielding unique abilities and Primal Relics, plus a new Steam Achievement for completing runs.
Difficulty Completion Icons: Unlock a special image for each difficulty when completed, showcasing your furry triumphs.
Animation Upgrades: Slightly improved animations for all characters for smoother, cuter combat.
Sound Enhancements: Refined audio for weapons, abilities, and zombie moans for a more immersive vibe.
Mouse Support Added: Keyboard/Mouse players can now use left-click for placeable weapon 1 and right-click for placeable weapon 2 (e.g., Sunflower Plant, Cactus), and move the character with the mouse movement.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Penguin not granting item bonus rewards upon run completion.
Corrected missing display of Penguin’s times beaten stat.
Your feedback keeps the pack roaring!
Stay tuned for more.
Changed files in this update