10 September 2025 Build 19931792 Edited 10 September 2025 – 20:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Paws Against the World - Patch Notes: Kangaroo Kickoff UpdateHey Adventurers,
Hop into action with a new hero, new mouse support, and polished visuals! Here’s the latest:

  • New Character: Kangaroo: Bounce into battle with the Kangaroo, wielding unique abilities and Primal Relics, plus a new Steam Achievement for completing runs.

  • Difficulty Completion Icons: Unlock a special image for each difficulty when completed, showcasing your furry triumphs.

  • Animation Upgrades: Slightly improved animations for all characters for smoother, cuter combat.

  • Sound Enhancements: Refined audio for weapons, abilities, and zombie moans for a more immersive vibe.

  • Mouse Support Added: Keyboard/Mouse players can now use left-click for placeable weapon 1 and right-click for placeable weapon 2 (e.g., Sunflower Plant, Cactus), and move the character with the mouse movement.

  • Bug Fixes:

    • Fixed Penguin not granting item bonus rewards upon run completion.

    • Corrected missing display of Penguin’s times beaten stat.

Your feedback keeps the pack roaring!
Stay tuned for more.

