 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19931683 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Content
- Veil Fights 13, 14, and 15, with associated unlocks, are now available!
- The Lunar Essence upgrade that unlocks the Boffobop plant now also unlocks a Berry Shop item that allows you to automatically level plants.

QoL
- Two more loadouts are now available by default. The maximum number of loadouts you can purchase with Eternal Essence has increased by two.
- Hovering over Speed and Faith in the stats tab on the main screen while fighting a monster for whom that stat is relevant will now show additional information.
- The max number of purchases with Arena crests has increased.

Fixes
- Fixed an issue where plants would require infinite growth at high levels.
- The Bestiary now correctly displays the number of drops per monster over one billion after unlocking uncapped reagent gain.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link