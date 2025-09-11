Content
- Veil Fights 13, 14, and 15, with associated unlocks, are now available!
- The Lunar Essence upgrade that unlocks the Boffobop plant now also unlocks a Berry Shop item that allows you to automatically level plants.
QoL
- Two more loadouts are now available by default. The maximum number of loadouts you can purchase with Eternal Essence has increased by two.
- Hovering over Speed and Faith in the stats tab on the main screen while fighting a monster for whom that stat is relevant will now show additional information.
- The max number of purchases with Arena crests has increased.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where plants would require infinite growth at high levels.
- The Bestiary now correctly displays the number of drops per monster over one billion after unlocking uncapped reagent gain.
Veil Fights 13, 14, and 15
