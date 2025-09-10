Highlights:
-Fog Overhauled
-Motion Sensor Overhauled
-Rake Navigation Overhauled
-Rake can now be stunned occasionally with guns or more frequently with melee
-Polished up the new main menu
-Added some new areas/overhauled some old ones
-Fixed alot of bugs
-Made fog more oppressive and dense (still going back and forth in my head whether I like the super dense fog or not, might change it back to how it was before)
Patch Notes:
Melee:
-New Weapon: Crowbar
-Added Melee stun animation for rake
-Buffed Melee Damage Significantly
Motion Sensor:
-Motion Sensor now consumes batteries and will turn off when out
-Motion Sensor & Flashlight batteries die slower
-Motion Sensor can now be turned off & on
-Motion Sensor now spawns in the player home
Rake:
-Rake is alerted by gunshots now
-Rake can now tell which doors are locked -Rake can now traverse very steep terrain
-Rake is now bigger (New 3D model coming soon)
-Rake can now be stunned with melee weapons and sometimes guns
Misc:
-Overhauled the cave section of the sewers
-Boosted gun range and made it so each gun can have unique ranges
-Added details to lab chase location
-Swapped out car models with higher quality versions
-Thunder can now be felt with controller haptics
-You can now press Y/Triangle on controller to holster beartraps/cams
-Overhauled tunnel filled with cars next to town
-Rake now has multiple different homes he cycles through
-Updated Post-Launch content section
-Updated Credits to include past & present Patreon subscribers
-Added some graffiti to the sewers
-Detailed and opened up one of the extra houses in the town
-Added Rake Attack Site to highway (crowbar location)
-Made background trees in the map and main menu better
-Tweaked bloom
-Tweaked fog
Fixes:
-Fixed issue where the player could somehow change settings during gameplay
-Fixed motion sensor shadow floating
-Fixed the Main Menu Social Media Icons being cut off
-Fixed issue where you couldnt escape settings because the links in the corner of the menu were in the way
-Fixed issue where links were still clickable and “click to access” tip showed up when you were in settings
-Fixed issue where rake would rotate towards where he was retreating before instead of after the melee stun animation
-Fixed issue where you could hear rakes footsteps after he dies
-Fixed issue where you could see players sleeves during melee attacks and they blocked the screen
-fixed issue where you could hear rake scream from being shot during death animation
-Fixed issue where if player died in the lab they would be soft locked, if you die you can now return to the lab to complete the quest
-Fixed Rake having beartrap stuck to arm
-Fixed lights looking like they were unlit in the middle
-Fixed issue where controller rumble would happen whether controller was currently being used or not
-Fixed Issue where mouse cursor would show up when solving puzzles
-Fixed issue in sewers where you had to jump to move through
-Fixed Rake rubbing up against doorsif the door was locked
-Fixed some items not being able to be dropped
-Fixed one of the lights in the player home not turning off with light switch
-Fixed light switch in town house not being connected to any light
-Fixed Motion sensor range being too high
-Fixed Cave having slightly floating lights
-Fixed not being able to pick up a bag in one of the cabins
-Fixed some hanging body textures being unlit
-Fixed the river having sideways/floating grass
-Fixed some objectives not being completed
-Fixed transition between the lab map and the park
-Fixed ugly textures in the lab
-Fixed Rake not being able to see through fences
-Fixed capitalization issues
-Fixed Fences not being able to be shot through
-Fixed potential issue where energy drinks and drink sounds wouldnt work if you had more then one
-Fixed walking over the deer causing damage since your head would go into the fan
-Fixed Beartrap not disappearing from rakes arm after he takes it off
-Fixed some lights in the sewer being super harsh/weird looking
-Fixed some issues with AI navigation and doors
-Fixed rake not retreating in one of the rake encounters in the cave
-Fixed the water tower in town having horrible collision & texture
-Fixed big industrial tanks scattered around map having super bad texture
-Fixed Audio logs not being apart of sound settings
-Fixed Rake not retreating after being hit with melee
-Fixed pick up map objective being in wrong places
-Fixed Thoughts text be too close to edge of screen
-Fixed Lab Quest starting you looking in the wrong direction
-Fixed text on the note at the end of the lab quest spilling off the page on some displays
-Fixed a door to nowhere not being locked in the lab section
-Fixed glock reticle looking weird
-Fixed the player's home having a low-res door frame
-VHS mode temporarily removed because of some issues (will be back very soon)
-Added upcoming post-launch content from the extras menu to main menu
-Removed restart from checkpoint temporarily
-Changed huge orange glowing overhead light in cave to blue
-Made the sun a bit smaller
-Made coil gun effects less blinding
-Optimized some lights around the map
-Optimized Sewer Cave Section
-Optimized some lights in town
Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons/Relaunch (TO-DO/WIP)
Highlights:
-New Ranged Weapons: AK-47
-New Melee System/Weapons: Axe & Crowbar
-New Main Quest Mission/Area: The Sewers
-Map has been/is being entirely overhauled, and tons of closed-off areas and houses have been opened up and polished, filled with loot ready for the player to explore. (Half Done)
-New Rake 3D Model (Not Done)
-Better Gameplay & Menu Tips (Half Done)
-Home Generator The Rake can break and the player has to reset (Not Done)
-Overhauled Camera/Beartrap Controller Support (Not Done)
-3D/Overhauled Main Menu
-Optimization Improvements (Game now runs 30-40fps on steamdeck with no tweaking)
-Overhauled Sky & Visuals to look better
-All TVs & Lights can be shot out
-New Post-Launch Content Screen
-6 New Achievements
-Rake Overhaul
-Beartrap Overhaul (Beartraps are scattered around map now in boxes)
-VHS filter in settings
-An insane amount of Quality-of-life improvements
-100s of Bug Fixes
-And More
