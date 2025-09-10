Highlights:





Patch Notes:





Melee:





-New Weapon: Crowbar

-Added Melee stun animation for rake

-Buffed Melee Damage Significantly





Motion Sensor:





-Motion Sensor now consumes batteries and will turn off when out

-Motion Sensor & Flashlight batteries die slower

-Motion Sensor can now be turned off & on

-Motion Sensor now spawns in the player home





Rake:





-Rake is alerted by gunshots now

-Rake can now tell which doors are locked -Rake can now traverse very steep terrain

-Rake is now bigger (New 3D model coming soon)

-Rake can now be stunned with melee weapons and sometimes guns





Misc:





-Overhauled the cave section of the sewers

-Boosted gun range and made it so each gun can have unique ranges

-Added details to lab chase location

-Swapped out car models with higher quality versions

-Thunder can now be felt with controller haptics

-You can now press Y/Triangle on controller to holster beartraps/cams

-Overhauled tunnel filled with cars next to town

-Rake now has multiple different homes he cycles through

-Updated Post-Launch content section

-Updated Credits to include past & present Patreon subscribers

-Added some graffiti to the sewers

-Detailed and opened up one of the extra houses in the town

-Added Rake Attack Site to highway (crowbar location)

-Made background trees in the map and main menu better

-Tweaked bloom

-Tweaked fog





Fixes:





-Fixed issue where the player could somehow change settings during gameplay

-Fixed motion sensor shadow floating

-Fixed the Main Menu Social Media Icons being cut off

-Fixed issue where you couldnt escape settings because the links in the corner of the menu were in the way

-Fixed issue where links were still clickable and “click to access” tip showed up when you were in settings

-Fixed issue where rake would rotate towards where he was retreating before instead of after the melee stun animation

-Fixed issue where you could hear rakes footsteps after he dies

-Fixed issue where you could see players sleeves during melee attacks and they blocked the screen

-fixed issue where you could hear rake scream from being shot during death animation

-Fixed issue where if player died in the lab they would be soft locked, if you die you can now return to the lab to complete the quest

-Fixed Rake having beartrap stuck to arm

-Fixed lights looking like they were unlit in the middle

-Fixed issue where controller rumble would happen whether controller was currently being used or not

-Fixed Issue where mouse cursor would show up when solving puzzles

-Fixed issue in sewers where you had to jump to move through

-Fixed Rake rubbing up against doorsif the door was locked

-Fixed some items not being able to be dropped

-Fixed one of the lights in the player home not turning off with light switch

-Fixed light switch in town house not being connected to any light

-Fixed Motion sensor range being too high

-Fixed Cave having slightly floating lights

-Fixed not being able to pick up a bag in one of the cabins

-Fixed some hanging body textures being unlit

-Fixed the river having sideways/floating grass

-Fixed some objectives not being completed

-Fixed transition between the lab map and the park

-Fixed ugly textures in the lab

-Fixed Rake not being able to see through fences

-Fixed capitalization issues

-Fixed Fences not being able to be shot through

-Fixed potential issue where energy drinks and drink sounds wouldnt work if you had more then one

-Fixed walking over the deer causing damage since your head would go into the fan

-Fixed Beartrap not disappearing from rakes arm after he takes it off

-Fixed some lights in the sewer being super harsh/weird looking

-Fixed some issues with AI navigation and doors

-Fixed rake not retreating in one of the rake encounters in the cave

-Fixed the water tower in town having horrible collision & texture

-Fixed big industrial tanks scattered around map having super bad texture

-Fixed Audio logs not being apart of sound settings

-Fixed Rake not retreating after being hit with melee

-Fixed pick up map objective being in wrong places

-Fixed Thoughts text be too close to edge of screen

-Fixed Lab Quest starting you looking in the wrong direction

-Fixed text on the note at the end of the lab quest spilling off the page on some displays

-Fixed a door to nowhere not being locked in the lab section

-Fixed glock reticle looking weird

-Fixed the player's home having a low-res door frame

-VHS mode temporarily removed because of some issues (will be back very soon)

-Added upcoming post-launch content from the extras menu to main menu

-Removed restart from checkpoint temporarily

-Changed huge orange glowing overhead light in cave to blue

-Made the sun a bit smaller

-Made coil gun effects less blinding

-Optimized some lights around the map

-Optimized Sewer Cave Section

-Optimized some lights in town





Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons/Relaunch (TO-DO/WIP)





Highlights:





-New Ranged Weapons: AK-47

-New Melee System/Weapons: Axe & Crowbar

-New Main Quest Mission/Area: The Sewers

-Map has been/is being entirely overhauled, and tons of closed-off areas and houses have been opened up and polished, filled with loot ready for the player to explore. (Half Done)

-New Rake 3D Model (Not Done)

-Better Gameplay & Menu Tips (Half Done)

-Home Generator The Rake can break and the player has to reset (Not Done)

-Overhauled Camera/Beartrap Controller Support (Not Done)

-3D/Overhauled Main Menu

-Optimization Improvements (Game now runs 30-40fps on steamdeck with no tweaking)

-Overhauled Sky & Visuals to look better

-All TVs & Lights can be shot out

-New Post-Launch Content Screen

-6 New Achievements

-Rake Overhaul

-Beartrap Overhaul (Beartraps are scattered around map now in boxes)

-VHS filter in settings

-An insane amount of Quality-of-life improvements

-100s of Bug Fixes

-And More