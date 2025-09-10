 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19931367 Edited 10 September 2025 – 19:13:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Game controller support completed
- Added equipment merchants
- Added yurts (innkeeper)
- Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015741
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015743
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015744
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link