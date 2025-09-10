 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19931269 Edited 10 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Deserter: Prologue continues to evolve under your watchful feedback and our tireless effort. Here’s what’s new:

  • Korean language localization.

  • Improved character voiceovers. Added a new voice for the elite soldier.

  • New items can now be found in houses every day.

  • NPCs react faster when they spot the protagonist: they chase or attack more aggressively and coordinate better in groups.

  • NPCs now interact with windows: they can look and shoot through them, and even climb through to continue the chase.

  • Fixed the problem where difficulty levels may not have applied properly - so if you found the game too hard on Easy or vice versa, make sure to give it another go!

Inventory UI improvements:

  • You can now sell all useless junk at once when starting a trade.

  • Tool icons now display which objects they can be used to unlock.

  • When inspecting certain consumables, you’ll see which of John’s parameters they affect (hunger, fatigue, health).

Together we strengthen the cause - your feedback is the fuel of progress. Now is the perfect time to try Deserter: Prologue, share your thoughts, and maybe even leave a review.

