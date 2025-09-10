Deserter: Prologue continues to evolve under your watchful feedback and our tireless effort. Here’s what’s new:

Korean language localization.

Improved character voiceovers. Added a new voice for the elite soldier.

New items can now be found in houses every day.

NPCs react faster when they spot the protagonist: they chase or attack more aggressively and coordinate better in groups.

NPCs now interact with windows: they can look and shoot through them, and even climb through to continue the chase.

Fixed the problem where difficulty levels may not have applied properly - so if you found the game too hard on Easy or vice versa, make sure to give it another go!



Inventory UI improvements:

You can now sell all useless junk at once when starting a trade.

Tool icons now display which objects they can be used to unlock.

When inspecting certain consumables, you’ll see which of John’s parameters they affect (hunger, fatigue, health).



Together we strengthen the cause - your feedback is the fuel of progress. Now is the perfect time to try Deserter: Prologue, share your thoughts, and maybe even leave a review.