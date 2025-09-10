 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19931201 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Here’s the new update. This one adds a new area to explore along with a brand-new feature : access cards. New items are now available, as well as new decorations. The update also includes some bug fixes and slight shadow optimizations. I hope you’ll enjoy it!

Changes:

  • Added a new area

  • New mission

  • Added decorations to the computer shop

  • New items

  • Shadow optimization

  • Fixed some translations

Access Cards:


Green keycards can be found in filing cabinets across all maps, while orange ones are only found in offices.
They allow you to unlock sealed doors in order to reach high-quality loot.
The cards can be found in the "Tool" category of the inventory and can only be used once.

I hope you’ll enjoy this update!
The access card system will be expanded to other maps in future updates.
Thank you for your feedback, and see you soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2784442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link