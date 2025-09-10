Hello! Here’s the new update. This one adds a new area to explore along with a brand-new feature : access cards. New items are now available, as well as new decorations. The update also includes some bug fixes and slight shadow optimizations. I hope you’ll enjoy it!

Changes:

Added a new area

New mission

Added decorations to the computer shop

New items

Shadow optimization

Fixed some translations

Access Cards:



Green keycards can be found in filing cabinets across all maps, while orange ones are only found in offices.

They allow you to unlock sealed doors in order to reach high-quality loot.

The cards can be found in the "Tool" category of the inventory and can only be used once.

I hope you’ll enjoy this update!

The access card system will be expanded to other maps in future updates.

Thank you for your feedback, and see you soon!