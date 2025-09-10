 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19931155 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed landscape in Rio
Fixed Forest collisions and trees
Updated Boss HP to be 30% smaller
Updated Boss attack pattern so there is no spam of Rock Throw, also adjusted the distance at which that attack can be used
Infinite Sprint
Fixed AI navigation in New KaijuYork

Changed files in this update

