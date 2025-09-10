- Fixes some black backgrounds on file property windows when HDR is enabled on Win11
- Fixes an issue with resizing Notepad windows on Win11 and ending up with black backgrounds on resize.
- Workaround for a massive delay loading nanozip with a WB skin applied
- Updated WB DLLs to exclude the following applications: GOG, Microsoft Teams, Steam, Battle.net, Epic Games Launcher, Spotify, and Discord.
- Fixed an issue where Firefox could block a WindowBlinds DLL, causing file open dialog problems. Added a registry option at HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Stardock\WindowBlinds — create a DWORD value named BypassDllBlocking and set it to 1 (reboot required) to load alternate DLLs if needed.
- This fixes an issue with colour picker dialogs where the buttons were not painted in the client area.
- This resolves an incompatibility with Ubisoft Connect closing on launch
WindowBlinds 11.07 Changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
