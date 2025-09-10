 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19931055
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes some black backgrounds on file property windows when HDR is enabled on Win11
  • Fixes an issue with resizing Notepad windows on Win11 and ending up with black backgrounds on resize.
  • Workaround for a massive delay loading nanozip with a WB skin applied
  • Updated WB DLLs to exclude the following applications: GOG, Microsoft Teams, Steam, Battle.net, Epic Games Launcher, Spotify, and Discord.
  • Fixed an issue where Firefox could block a WindowBlinds DLL, causing file open dialog problems. Added a registry option at HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Stardock\WindowBlinds — create a DWORD value named BypassDllBlocking and set it to 1 (reboot required) to load alternate DLLs if needed.
  • This fixes an issue with colour picker dialogs where the buttons were not painted in the client area.
  • This resolves an incompatibility with Ubisoft Connect closing on launch

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2294631
DLC 2339630 Depot 2339630
