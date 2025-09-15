I'm so excited to announce that HARBINGER - Legacy Edition is now available!!

I've been working so hard on making sure the game is as polished as can be for the release,

and I'm just so super hyped to see everyone's reactions and impressions when they get their hands on it!

Please know that I highly recommend checking out the manual, kind of like when you were getting your hands on a game for the original Xbox or PlayStation 2!

There's a bunch of important information that I couldn't feasibly cram into the game itself.

I'd also like to say that I absolutely will be looking at player feedback, and plan to help make

HARBINGER - Legacy Edition the absolute best it can be within the constraints of its engine.

I do plan to optimize things more down the road as well, such as a more proper settings menu.

Given the circumstances this is...a bit tricky, but I'm willing to bash my head against a brick wall (metaphorically) for this.

I'm not one for false promises though, so I can't give anyone a set time on that.

On a brighter note, If you plan to experience everything HARBINGER has to offer,

I'd recommend playing it in this order!

Main Story ---> Instant Action ---> The Extraction

That way you can get a more robust feel of the different mechanics the game has to offer, especially since The Extraction blends both Instant Action and Main Story together.

Hope you all have a blast, FIGHT FOR HUMANITY!