 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19930902 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:46:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added Thai subtitle
- Added aid light for low res on standing mom
- Fixed bug interaction to bed after nightmare
- Reduced size of the toilet :p
- Adjusted toilet sign
- Changed food spawn from table to hand

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link