Big Update for Just a Gigolo!

We’re excited to share a major update that improves the overall experience of Just a Gigolo. This release focuses on enhancing visual quality and streamlining navigation, making the story more immersive and easier to enjoy.

✨ What’s new in this update:

Upgraded image quality for a more polished and consistent look

Improved navigation for smoother progression through the Visual Novel

General performance and stability enhancements

Thank you for playing and supporting Just a Gigolo! We’ll continue working to bring you the best experience possible.