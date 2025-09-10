 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19930770 Edited 10 September 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • - It is no longer possible to drag/drop items into non-inventory crafters, causing them to be dropped or disappear
  • A new notification now instructs the player if they are attempting to use a crafter incorrectly
  • Added a volume slider for Weather-related SFX
  • Pickles and some other foods can now stack
  • Added more stackable food spawns throughout the tutorial dungeon
  • Reduced the difficulty of the Weak Ancient Skeleton in the Tutorial area
  • Increased the capacity of the basic backpack to 14x14
  • Increased the capacity of the upgraded backpacks to 16x16
  • Removed the recipes for basic peasant clothing from the demo
  • Interaction vision (Q) has been renamed


Known Issues: Boss Health Bars may sometimes not disappear properly after dying in Combat to them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3970161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link