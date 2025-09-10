- - It is no longer possible to drag/drop items into non-inventory crafters, causing them to be dropped or disappear
- A new notification now instructs the player if they are attempting to use a crafter incorrectly
- Added a volume slider for Weather-related SFX
- Pickles and some other foods can now stack
- Added more stackable food spawns throughout the tutorial dungeon
- Reduced the difficulty of the Weak Ancient Skeleton in the Tutorial area
- Increased the capacity of the basic backpack to 14x14
- Increased the capacity of the upgraded backpacks to 16x16
- Removed the recipes for basic peasant clothing from the demo
- Interaction vision (Q) has been renamed
Known Issues: Boss Health Bars may sometimes not disappear properly after dying in Combat to them.
