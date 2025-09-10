Yup, you read that right, the community asked for them, and we decided it was time.

Will you be the first to get all 22 ?

Bug fixes

This update also solves some bugs that were occurring when using the touch screen on steam deck.

About the Sound Track

Some fans have asked us about the game's soundtrack and when it's going to release. We're waiting on steam to finish reviewing the files, it's taking them unusually long. We're hoping to get this sorted out soon, but it's not in our hands at the moment. You'll be the first to know when it's officially out, of course.