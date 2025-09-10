*Added two additional levels and their corresponding achievements. Level 9: "Darkened Suburbs" and Level 10:"The Bumper Crop".
Level count is currently at 17(-1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 27, 37, Level Fun, Ending)
Some of the later levels are only accessible via Level -1 or alternate exits.
*Stamina now regenerates faster while standing still.
*Fixed level display for Level 11.
*Fixed Item and Entity spawns on Level 6.
*Fixed level transition on Level 8.
Update 0.1.1.0
