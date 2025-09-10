Hi everyone,
Katanaut is live on Steam. I finally did it -- hit publish, stared at the screen, and made more coffee to pump me through the day. Thank you for getting it this far. Every wishlist, playtest note, stream, and kind words helped me keep going.
Partnership news
The cat is out of the bag. New crew is on the station: Acclaim. We are partnering so Katanaut can reach more players in the near future. I am excited to work with them and grateful for the support.
https://playacclaim.com/katanaut/
If you want to help today, the best things you can do are leave a review, share a clip, or drop feedback in the forums or Discord. It all matters.
Thank you for playing.
— Eugene / Voidmaw
