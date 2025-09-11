 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19930666 Edited 11 September 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes — September 11, 2025,

Added,

  • Settlements show now on the map if they have a Waystone, Bank or Marketplace,

  • UI windows will now remember their position after restarting the game,

  • VFX to the Sentinel's enrage ability,

  • New amulets have been added,

Changed,

  • Timer to move your house is now based on how many items are stored inside the house,

  • Lowered spawn rate of Skitches in the Desert biome,

  • Inner light is no longer granted when logging in inside a dungeon,

  • Rebalanced weapons dropped in dungeons,

  • Existing amulets have been balanced,

Fixed,

  • Not being able to move your house to another region,

  • Buildings with an NPC not updating the rotation of the NPC when rotated,

  • Pillar shaping sometimes also showing the original terrain,

  • Tier 5 gate not being placeable,

  • Another case of audio stuttering,

  • Hunting tooltip showing the wrong damage number,

  • Incorrectly showing the Storage logs tab for Banks and Deployables,

  • Not being able to remove paving more than once,

  • Potential fix for player moving to a random location when trying to deconstruct a building

