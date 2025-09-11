Patch Notes — September 11, 2025,

Added,

New amulets have been added,

VFX to the Sentinel's enrage ability,

UI windows will now remember their position after restarting the game,

Settlements show now on the map if they have a Waystone, Bank or Marketplace,

Changed,

Existing amulets have been balanced,

Inner light is no longer granted when logging in inside a dungeon,

Lowered spawn rate of Skitches in the Desert biome,

Timer to move your house is now based on how many items are stored inside the house,

Fixed,

Not being able to move your house to another region,

Buildings with an NPC not updating the rotation of the NPC when rotated,

Pillar shaping sometimes also showing the original terrain,

Tier 5 gate not being placeable,

Another case of audio stuttering,

Hunting tooltip showing the wrong damage number,

Incorrectly showing the Storage logs tab for Banks and Deployables,

Not being able to remove paving more than once,