Patch Notes — September 11, 2025,
Added,
Settlements show now on the map if they have a Waystone, Bank or Marketplace,
UI windows will now remember their position after restarting the game,
VFX to the Sentinel's enrage ability,
New amulets have been added,
Changed,
Timer to move your house is now based on how many items are stored inside the house,
Lowered spawn rate of Skitches in the Desert biome,
Inner light is no longer granted when logging in inside a dungeon,
Rebalanced weapons dropped in dungeons,
Existing amulets have been balanced,
Fixed,
Not being able to move your house to another region,
Buildings with an NPC not updating the rotation of the NPC when rotated,
Pillar shaping sometimes also showing the original terrain,
Tier 5 gate not being placeable,
Another case of audio stuttering,
Hunting tooltip showing the wrong damage number,
Incorrectly showing the Storage logs tab for Banks and Deployables,
Not being able to remove paving more than once,
Potential fix for player moving to a random location when trying to deconstruct a building
Changed files in this update