10 September 2025 Build 19930559 Edited 10 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs & Crashes:

  • Fixed a crash that could happen when loading into certain hunts.
  • Fixed a crash caused by an entity's GUID becoming invalid.
  • Fixed a bug where you could become stuck on the Gem Screen while using a controller.
  • Fixed a crash caused by a room change timeout happening while a player was still speaking with an NPC.
  • Fixed cases where projectiles (such as those spawned by the power Shrapnel) could cause poor performance or even crashes when hitting closely packed targets.
  • Fixed a bug where some legacy saves could be prevented from crafting proto-weapons until they progressed their relationship with Hamish.
  • Fixed a crash when joining a game in progress that was in the game over hunt summary screen.
  • Fixed instances where the UI that previews how much Anomaly Progress you will gain upon exiting a room would not appear.
  • Fixed a case where then Imbued Gooseberry explosion would not deal any damage.


Changes:

  • Changed the first Hunter's Path challenge in the Thorned Quagmire
    • "Purchase a Power Item from Nimble!" -> "Take a Power sold by Nimble!"

