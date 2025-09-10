Bugs & Crashes:
- Fixed a crash that could happen when loading into certain hunts.
- Fixed a crash caused by an entity's GUID becoming invalid.
- Fixed a bug where you could become stuck on the Gem Screen while using a controller.
- Fixed a crash caused by a room change timeout happening while a player was still speaking with an NPC.
- Fixed cases where projectiles (such as those spawned by the power Shrapnel) could cause poor performance or even crashes when hitting closely packed targets.
- Fixed a bug where some legacy saves could be prevented from crafting proto-weapons until they progressed their relationship with Hamish.
- Fixed a crash when joining a game in progress that was in the game over hunt summary screen.
- Fixed instances where the UI that previews how much Anomaly Progress you will gain upon exiting a room would not appear.
- Fixed a case where then Imbued Gooseberry explosion would not deal any damage.
Changes:
- Changed the first Hunter's Path challenge in the Thorned Quagmire
- "Purchase a Power Item from Nimble!" -> "Take a Power sold by Nimble!"
Changed files in this update