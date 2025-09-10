 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19930534 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some adjustments to game progression:

  • Adjust how mobs scale their health, damage, and speed with each player level-up.
  • Adjust how much damage bosses deal to players.


For any feedback, feel free to share your thoughts in the Community Center!

Capivara.

