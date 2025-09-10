📝 Patch Notes – Version 0.1.40

🔹 New Features



Official UK Server is now online 🎉



Players can connect directly through the Steam server browser.



This server will be maintained by us and available 24/7.



🔹 Known Issues



Server Browser Player Count



Currently, the server browser always displays 0 players, even when players are connected.



This is a display bug only – you can still join and play normally.



A fix is being worked on for an upcoming update.



🔹 Bug Fixes



Minor fixes and stability improvements across networking and gameplay.



Adjustments to improve dedicated server reliability.