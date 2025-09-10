 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19930499 Edited 10 September 2025 – 20:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📝 Patch Notes – Version 0.1.40
🔹 New Features

Official UK Server is now online 🎉

Players can connect directly through the Steam server browser.

This server will be maintained by us and available 24/7.

🔹 Known Issues

Server Browser Player Count

Currently, the server browser always displays 0 players, even when players are connected.

This is a display bug only – you can still join and play normally.

A fix is being worked on for an upcoming update.

🔹 Bug Fixes

Minor fixes and stability improvements across networking and gameplay.

Adjustments to improve dedicated server reliability.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3937171
