📝 Patch Notes – Version 0.1.40
🔹 New Features
Official UK Server is now online 🎉
Players can connect directly through the Steam server browser.
This server will be maintained by us and available 24/7.
🔹 Known Issues
Server Browser Player Count
Currently, the server browser always displays 0 players, even when players are connected.
This is a display bug only – you can still join and play normally.
A fix is being worked on for an upcoming update.
🔹 Bug Fixes
Minor fixes and stability improvements across networking and gameplay.
Adjustments to improve dedicated server reliability.
