10 September 2025 Build 19930293 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

In this update, we addressed frequent feedback such as:
“It’s impossible to know what traits a mercenary has, either in-game or in town.”
We have now added a feature that allows you to check mercenary information.

New

  • Mercenary Information Feature

    • In the Museum, clicking on a mercenary will now show their action patterns and order.

    • Inside dungeons, clicking on a mercenary in the upper-right mercenary panel will display their action patterns, order, HP, attributes, passives, equipped relics, and their effects.

Bug Fixes

  • Blood Bowl: Fixed an issue where it granted 25 mana instead of 1 after conditions were met.

  • Certain Cards: Fixed an issue where the text before and after upgrading appeared identical.

  • Dark Blessing: Fixed an issue where it did not apply Decay at all.

Upcoming

Originally, we also planned to add a feature allowing players to rearrange monster action orders, but since we prioritized bug fixes, only the mercenary information feature has been included this time. The action order feature will be added in a future update.

Thank you always for your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3656681
  • Loading history…
