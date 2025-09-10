Hey everyone! Thank you for all of the bug reports since the last patch, most of them should be fixed now however there are still a few annoying bugs that I havent been able to fix yet. Ill have another patch out either tomorrow or the following day with fixes for them as well.





The save system now uses unique steam ids for managing players so loading saved games should now work more consistently.

The core issue with the upgrades not saving has finally been found and my brother is now in progress on fixing it. It should be fixed by tonight and will be pushed live by tomorrow morning. As of this current patch, the hosts upgrades should still work just fine however clients seem to always have upgrades of 3 0 0. This will be fixed very soon now that we know the core issue.

Fixed bug where the butcher table would not spawn in for a saved game

Fixed bug where the grill would not spawn in for a saved game

Fixed bug where the incorrect difficulty would be set when loading a saved game

Fixed bug where items and fish would not spawn in when loading a saved game on the swamp map

Fixed bug where fish would sometimes not be added to the inventory and would rather just fall on the floor

Fixed bug where the game would unexpectedly end in the middle of the day

Fixed bug where the depth finder would not work for clients

Fixed bug where, upon loading a saved game, a client's fish would reset to a point value of 1 and they would no longer be cooked or gambled. This was a replication issue and has now been fixed.

Fixed bug where a client would be unable to drink beer sometimes (this should be fully fixed now; however, there could be additional edge cases not fixed yet. Please let me know if this issue persists)

Fixed bug where small fish would either stand vertically on the grill or fall through the grill and become stuck

Fixed bug where clicking the unstuck button while your player is dead would cause you to bug out.

Fixed bug where players would sometimes spawn in the water after getting out of the driver's seat of the boat.

Fixed bug where one of the baby gorillas would be unable to be picked up on the bridge on the jungle map

Fixed bug where Fish would not bite in Cave





Thanks!



