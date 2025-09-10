The Reaping Assist quest not working correctly.
Janus can no longer leave the map in the corners of the base in Assault
Candy Corn fx do not showing at LOW settings
Candy Corn Interactable FX more contained to center area and jump a bit higher
Tsukuyomi
Tsukuyomi A02 fix for being CC Bufferable. Hard CCs will now properly stop this ability.
Remove enhanced projectiles on death
Tsukuyomi A02 fix for cancelling giving a free cooldown back
Caltrops slow still effecting all gods/slow immunities
Tsukuyomi can no longer cancel for free benefit
Tsukuyomi Lobby Intro particles linger if switching between gods
Tsukuyomi - Basics - fix dead Tsuku having his targeters still up
Fixed Crash with Tsuku A04 and Aladdin A04
Hecate
Fix for Hecate A02 dealing 0 damage if you have 0 charges
Fenrir
Fenrir Ultimate properly stuns targets who are Displacement Immune, allowing them to be grabbed
Changed files in this update