10 September 2025 Build 19930177
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The Reaping Assist quest not working correctly. 

  • Janus can no longer leave the map in the corners of the base in Assault

  • Candy Corn fx do not showing at LOW settings

  • Candy Corn Interactable FX more contained to center area and jump a bit higher



Tsukuyomi

  • Tsukuyomi A02 fix for being CC Bufferable. Hard CCs will now properly stop this ability.

  • Remove enhanced projectiles on death

  • Tsukuyomi A02 fix for cancelling giving a free cooldown back

  • Caltrops slow still effecting all gods/slow immunities

  • Tsukuyomi can no longer cancel for free benefit

  • Tsukuyomi Lobby Intro particles linger if switching between gods

  • Tsukuyomi - Basics - fix dead Tsuku having his targeters still up

  • Fixed Crash with Tsuku A04 and Aladdin A04


Hecate

  • Fix for Hecate A02 dealing 0 damage if you have 0 charges


Fenrir

  • Fenrir Ultimate properly stuns targets who are Displacement Immune, allowing them to be grabbed

