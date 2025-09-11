New Sounds



Hey mates!We've just released a new update with improvements and tweaks based on your feedback. Here's what's new:Last week we added a bunch of new sounds to make the game feel more alive. You'll now hear audio cues for resource gathering, mistakes, dragging items, and more.The main highlight of this patch is new upgrades for campfires:Two upgrades now increase campfire duration by 25% each, for a total of +50%.Campfire balance has been revised: early game campfires now burn longer.These changes were made based on player feedback.As always, we fixed some minor bugs to improve your experience.