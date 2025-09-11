 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19930139 Edited 11 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hey mates!

We’ve just released a new update with improvements and tweaks based on your feedback. Here’s what’s new:

New Sounds

Last week we added a bunch of new sounds to make the game feel more alive. You’ll now hear audio cues for resource gathering, mistakes, dragging items, and more.

Campfire Upgrades


The main highlight of this patch is new upgrades for campfires:

  • Two upgrades now increase campfire duration by 25% each, for a total of +50%.
  • Campfire balance has been revised: early game campfires now burn longer.


These changes were made based on player feedback.

Bug Fixes

As always, we fixed some minor bugs to improve your experience.






