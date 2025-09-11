Welcome, Park Managers!
This patch aims to fix various issues from Update 15 while adding a few more animations to the animals. This includes new tall feeder animations for the hadrosaurs, also allowing them to browse from short trees. We've also cleaned up their drinking and low eat animations.
The team are still working on Update 15.1 so keep your eyes peeled for that in the next few weeks!
Full Patch Notes
Additions
Animals
Added more additive and idle fidget animations to Gallimimus
Added tall feeder and tree-browsing support to hadrosaurs
Added grazing idle animation to hadrosaurs
Added courtship animation to:
Camarasaurus
Lambeosaurus
Pachyrhinosaurus
Added threaten animation to:
Deinocheirus
Ursus
Added various missing vocal animations to:
Argentinosaurus, Brachiosaurus
Deinocheirus
Nasutoceratops, Pachyrhinosaurus, Protoceratops and Triceratops
Audio
Added unique growls to Nasutoceratops
Added missing sounds to various animations introduced in Update 15 (some threaten sfx still absent!)
Changes
Balance
Increased guest spawning rates across all difficulties
Dung degradation has been rebalanced to be much faster, previous tuning was based on incorrect units, causing almost no degradation over time
When Dung is disabled in settings, all dung in park will rapidly degrade
Animals
Adjusted exhibit crowding sizes
Coelophysis: 150m² > 250m²
Adjusted animal iridescence visuals
Lowered Oviraptor baseline iridescence
Drastically cut iridescence intensity during night time
After successfully mating, if parent fertility would result in 0 offspring, a notification is generated
Family Group Leaders will now observe the nutrition and hydration levels of infants and prioritize eating and drinking based on group need
Updated hadrosaur low eat and drinking animations
UI/UX
Camera track transitions have been improved, with the snap->bounce effect being drastically smoothed out
Improved item rotation sensitivity
Audio
Wooden staff gates now have a unique open/close sound
Bug Fixes
Crashes
Fixed a crash when terraforming near the edge of the map
Critical
Fixed an invalid memory access when enclosures were up against the far sides of the map
Fixed another potential source of animal fuzz explosions
Fixed errors in animal skeleton initialization that could destabilize the game
Fixed a bug that set the animal limit at 1024 instead of the intended 4096
Fixed nav agents being able to pass into illegitimate triangles that are inescapable.
Animals
Strengthened ‘pregnancy’ logic checks, which should be more accurately reported in the animal GUI
Added a potential fix to some larger animals not reaching full maturity
Fixed clutch and breeding data for Apatosaurus
Fixed a rigging issue that caused awkward ankle positioning across all animals when turning
Limited the angle at which animals can adapt to the ground
BluffCharge state will no longer disrespect line of sight nav boundaries
Fixed Animal Groups not loading in under certain circumstances
Fixed Flee State being appended at the wrong time causing errors in multithreaded state processing
Fixed “Pregnancy Failed” notification missing localization assets
Environment
Fixed grass splatmaps for the starting boreal and coastal maps
Guests
Fixed a bug that made binoculars vision cone narrower than intended
Staff
Staff Breaks are now centrally delegated, preventing too many staff members from going on break at the same time
Construction
All pre-built facilities for starting saves have now been aligned to the grid
Fixed modular quick scale resetting object height if it was currently stacking on another object
UI/UX
Potentially fixed a GUI exception causing inability to switch feeders to a different feed type
Fixed an issue causing undo/redo buttons on the Main HUD to not properly refresh when using Undo/Redo through the keybinds
Performance
Minor CPU Optimizations
GPU rendering optimization for animals that didn’t need tessellation
Reduced unnecessary logging
Heavily optimized the Modular Style menu
