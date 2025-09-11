Welcome, Park Managers!

This patch aims to fix various issues from Update 15 while adding a few more animations to the animals. This includes new tall feeder animations for the hadrosaurs, also allowing them to browse from short trees. We've also cleaned up their drinking and low eat animations.

The team are still working on Update 15.1 so keep your eyes peeled for that in the next few weeks!

Full Patch Notes

Additions



Animals

Added more additive and idle fidget animations to Gallimimus

Added tall feeder and tree-browsing support to hadrosaurs

Added grazing idle animation to hadrosaurs

Added courtship animation to: Camarasaurus Lambeosaurus Pachyrhinosaurus

Added threaten animation to: Deinocheirus Ursus

Added various missing vocal animations to: Argentinosaurus, Brachiosaurus Deinocheirus Nasutoceratops, Pachyrhinosaurus, Protoceratops and Triceratops



Audio

Added unique growls to Nasutoceratops

Added missing sounds to various animations introduced in Update 15 (some threaten sfx still absent!)

Changes

Balance

Increased guest spawning rates across all difficulties

Dung degradation has been rebalanced to be much faster, previous tuning was based on incorrect units, causing almost no degradation over time

When Dung is disabled in settings, all dung in park will rapidly degrade

Animals

Adjusted exhibit crowding sizes Coelophysis: 150m² > 250m²

Adjusted animal iridescence visuals Lowered Oviraptor baseline iridescence Drastically cut iridescence intensity during night time

After successfully mating, if parent fertility would result in 0 offspring, a notification is generated

Family Group Leaders will now observe the nutrition and hydration levels of infants and prioritize eating and drinking based on group need

Updated hadrosaur low eat and drinking animations

UI/UX

Camera track transitions have been improved, with the snap->bounce effect being drastically smoothed out

Improved item rotation sensitivity

Audio

Wooden staff gates now have a unique open/close sound

Bug Fixes



Crashes

Fixed a crash when terraforming near the edge of the map

Critical

Fixed an invalid memory access when enclosures were up against the far sides of the map

Fixed another potential source of animal fuzz explosions

Fixed errors in animal skeleton initialization that could destabilize the game

Fixed a bug that set the animal limit at 1024 instead of the intended 4096

Fixed nav agents being able to pass into illegitimate triangles that are inescapable.

Animals

Strengthened ‘pregnancy’ logic checks, which should be more accurately reported in the animal GUI

Added a potential fix to some larger animals not reaching full maturity

Fixed clutch and breeding data for Apatosaurus

Fixed a rigging issue that caused awkward ankle positioning across all animals when turning

Limited the angle at which animals can adapt to the ground

BluffCharge state will no longer disrespect line of sight nav boundaries

Fixed Animal Groups not loading in under certain circumstances

Fixed Flee State being appended at the wrong time causing errors in multithreaded state processing

Fixed “Pregnancy Failed” notification missing localization assets

Environment

Fixed grass splatmaps for the starting boreal and coastal maps

Guests

Fixed a bug that made binoculars vision cone narrower than intended

Staff

Staff Breaks are now centrally delegated, preventing too many staff members from going on break at the same time

Construction

All pre-built facilities for starting saves have now been aligned to the grid

Fixed modular quick scale resetting object height if it was currently stacking on another object

UI/UX

Potentially fixed a GUI exception causing inability to switch feeders to a different feed type

Fixed an issue causing undo/redo buttons on the Main HUD to not properly refresh when using Undo/Redo through the keybinds

Performance