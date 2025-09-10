 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19930090 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC
🆕 New Features

Light Build Optimization: improved lighting system for better visuals and enhanced performance.

Asset Loading Polishing: faster and more efficient loading times, reducing wait times.

New Brazilian Portuguese Voiceover: revised dialogues, higher audio quality, and the addition of new actors and voices.

PlayStation Store Support: initial integration with new features for the platform.

🔧 Improvements and Fixes

Fixed issues with some damage animations triggered when the player takes hits.

Adjusted textures and shaders, optimizing GPU response and performance.

Various minor refinements and polish for overall stability.

