Fixed localization errors
Fixed additional hint displays on the Perfect Table for Japanese and Chinese localizations
Updated the video in the "Special Dish" help section
Increased the display time of the helper bot that tells stories
Fixed overlapping of the central guest’s request cloud
Fixed guest personalities on Level 10
Patch 1.0.2 – Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
