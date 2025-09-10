 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19930081 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed localization errors

  • Fixed additional hint displays on the Perfect Table for Japanese and Chinese localizations

  • Updated the video in the "Special Dish" help section

  • Increased the display time of the helper bot that tells stories

  • Fixed overlapping of the central guest’s request cloud

  • Fixed guest personalities on Level 10

