Thank you for playing Station Master RPG!

I'm back from holiday and will now continue working on the game. Here's what's new in this update:

Removed "X passengers missed their train" messages and their negative service rating effect altogether, as this has caused more confusion than it was actually a good game feature

Fixed level-up not working after reaching later in-game years

The slide is now quicker, so passengers will not queue up that much anymore

Fixed NPCs not finding their way after using a vending machine placed on the grass next to a sidewalk

Corrected staff position when ckecking tickets at entrance-only or exit-only gates

That's it for this update!

If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!

Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!

~ Shioyama