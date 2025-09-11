 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19930079 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:32:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Station Master RPG!

I'm back from holiday and will now continue working on the game. Here's what's new in this update:

  • Removed "X passengers missed their train" messages and their negative service rating effect altogether, as this has caused more confusion than it was actually a good game feature

  • Fixed level-up not working after reaching later in-game years

  • The slide is now quicker, so passengers will not queue up that much anymore

  • Fixed NPCs not finding their way after using a vending machine placed on the grass next to a sidewalk

  • Corrected staff position when ckecking tickets at entrance-only or exit-only gates

That's it for this update!

If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!

Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!

~ Shioyama

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3458221
  • Loading history…
