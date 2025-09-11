Added New Playable Creature: Utahraptor!

+Added Utahraptor as our newest addition to Beasts of Bermuda's roster! The Utahraptor is a rather large raptor who specializes in having an agile, quick playstyle. It's a very fast runner and an excellent jumper. It can hit hard when it needs to, but is quite fragile. It's designed to be easy to play, using a basic, simple kit. Hunt carefully, preferably in a large pack.+The Utahraptor's Primary Attack deals moderate damage with a quick snap of its jaws.+The Utahraptor's Secondary Attack utilizes your claws and feet to slash at your prey. This attack inflicts a large amount of knockback damage, but leaves your prey relatively unharmed. Use this attack to push away pests, or bully around larger creatures.+Utahraptor's Ability Key allows it to use Dual Slash-Dual Slash is a hard-hitting attack that deals both substantial base damage and injury damage. It also deals knockback.-Dual Slash has a cooldown, so time it wisely!+The Utahraptor can jump once again while in mid-air. If you are holding directional movement keys while performing an aerial jump, you will perform a boosted jump in that direction. Use this additional, aerial maneuverability to escape dangerous situations, reach high places, or to stay on top of your prey.+The Utahraptor has three tail plumage variants and four head plumage variants the player can choose to equip. These can be found under the 'Character' tab of the customization screen.+Added New Utah Skin: Bluebilled by Gamevideosforlife & Natahi4+Added New Utah Skin: Bluejay by Twilightwolf & Gamevideosforlife+Added New Utah Skin: Duck by Natahi4 & Pixeldeer+Added New Utah Skin: Fawn by Val & Pixeldeer+Added New Utah Skin: Frosted by Omnomnomnivore-Added Heterochromatic eyes to Frosted Utah+Added New Utah Skin: Lupin by Twilightwolf+Added New Utah Skin: Mysa by Val+Added New Utah Skin: Vulture by Val+Utahraptor's sprint speed is 1135, making it the fastest land creature in the game+Utahraptor has a growth rate and scaling stats that match the Pachycephalosaurus+Utahraptor's base health is 425+Utahraptor's base damage is 80+The Utahraptor can group with the Horseshoe Crab and the Frog by default+The Utahraptor's default group limit is 8+The Utahraptor has a taunt emote. It is unlocked by having champion hunt points+The Utahraptor has a dance emote. It is unlocked by owning the Beasts of Bermuda OST on Steam+The Pachycephalosaurus now has a new model and new set of animations+The Pachycephalosaurus has new sound effects for charge loop, dance, eat, and taunt+The Pachycephalosaurus now has four quill variants the player can choose to equip. These can be found under the 'Character' tab of the customization screen.+The Supporter Warpaint cosmetic has been redone for the Pachycephalosaurus on its new model. Any owners of the Pachycephalosaurus Supporter Warpaint will have access to the new version of this cosmetic.+The Pachycephalosaurus has a taunt emote. It is unlocked by getting all water sources+The Pachycephalosaurus has a dance emote. It is unlocked by owning the Beasts of Bermuda OST on Steam+Added Pachy Skin Remake: Riverrock by Val+Added New Pachy Skin: Spinehowl by Pixeldeer and Natahi4+Added New Pachy Skin: Hothead by Krymsonfeather and Natahi4+Added Pachy Skin Remake: Yemen by Soals and GamevideosforLife+Added New Pachy Skin: Tropical by Omnomnomnivore and Natahi4+Added Pachy Skin Remake: Slashed Velvet by Val and Misha+Added New Kapro Skin: Laced by Krymsonfeather and Croww+Added New Kapro Skin: Redwood by Natahi4 & Twilightwolf+Added New Ptera Skin: LanternFly by TeatimeJess and DJZ+Admin: Servers can now assign different growth limits to different specializations. This syntax would result in Acrocanthosaurus having a growth limit of 1.0, and Carcharodontosaurus having a growth limit of 1.2.+GrowthLimits=(Type=EDinoType::Acrocanthosaurus,Limit=1.0f,Specialization=0)+GrowthLimits=(Type=EDinoType::Acrocanthosaurus,Limit=1.2f,Specialization=1)-If only specialization 0 is specified, all specializations will use the limit specified for specialization 0-If the config file is not edited and the specialization is left out entirely, the growth limit will default to the limit for the whole species-For reference, these are the specialization indices for all relevant creatures: Acrocanthosaurus=0, Carcharchodontosaurus=1, Apatosaurus=0, Brontosaurus=1, Semi Palaeophis=0, Terra Palaeophis=1, Aqua Palaeophis=2, Velociraptor=0, Changyuraptor=1+Admin: Toggleplayernametags now displays the group id of the player. If the player is not in a group, this data field is hidden+Admin: Banning, Unbanning, muting, unmuting, and kicking players from the server manager, the emote wheel, or the player list now properly displays this in the AdminCmdDiscordWebhook section of the Webhooks+Admins can see how many eggs a female creature is gestating with the spectate's inspect ability+Admin: Added CID to most places where player name and player steam ID are displayed on Discord Webhooks+Admin: All Discord webhooks now have a UTC timestamp on them+Mechanics: All creatures now align to the pitch angle of the object they're sitting or laying on+Mechanics: All land creatures are now slightly buoyant while swimming+Mechanics: Players who are resurrecting and selecting a new spawn point region for their dead creature will now properly spawn at least 750 meters away from where they last died. If there are no spawn points in the selected region that satisfy this criteria, a random one in a random region will be selected instead+QoL: All creatures will receive a talent reset for this patch+QoL: Wing Beat now displays an error to the player if they try to use the ability while it is on cooldown+QoL: Interacting with your nest while you are carrying eggs now repairs the nest+QoL: A status condition now displays when a player has their growth paused due to not entering the Gauntlet on the Life Cycle game mode+QoL: Added a 'Low Comfort' status condition that displays as a status debuff when you are low on comfort. This status condition helps inform players that they are low on comfort and may help them figure out how to remedy the situation before it kills them.+QoL (public): The remainder eggs are no longer destroyed when the number of eggs you have ready to lay exceeds the capacity of the nest you are laying in+Balance: Eggs can no longer grow slower than the rate at which they grow with default configs. This means servers that choose to set their growth rate config values to be slower than the default value will not see eggs grow more slowly. Servers with faster growth rates still see eggs grow more quickly as well.+Balance: Increased all sprint, swim walk, and swim sprint speeds by 8.3%, and reduced effectiveness of the Swiftness talent by 35%. The 5/3 Swiftness speed of all creatures has not changed, but all speeds when players have less than 5/3 Swiftness has been increased. The goal of this change is to make the Swiftness talent less polarizing, and to do so by buffing speeds for all creatures when they do not take Swiftness or lack max Swiftness or Swiftness inherits. Situations where creatures with Swiftness can overtake others that have not talented into this particular talent or do not have inherits in it should be less frequent and less extreme.+Balance: Acro, Carch, Ichthy, Wiehen, Ory, Pachy, Lurdu, Para, Sai, Ptera, Utah, Velo, Tropeo, Coah, Megaraptor, Archelon, and Palaeophis now have 1.3x their adult stamina at juvenile, rather than 0.85x. This value lowers back down to 100% at sub adulthood. Hatchling stamina values remain unchanged.+Balance: Significantly reduced damage output of all creatures (50% for most creatures) at the juvenile stage of growth. This damage fades back in and remains unchanged at subadult and beyond.+Balance: Aurora can no longer use Sand Attack until growth 0.8+Balance: Reduced Carch's Voracious Bite heal tick scaling beyond growth 1.0 such that larger Carchs do not receive as much health tick scaling as before+Balance: Carch can no longer proc Voracious Bite by attacking other Carchs+Balance: Horseshoe Crab now has Elusiveness in talent S3.1+Balance: The Horseshoe Crab now has Dart, with Ichthy's dart stats. It cannot struggle.+Balance: The Horseshoe Crab now has Improved Dart in talent M3.3+Balance: Reduced Kapro's injury damage output by 35% under all circumstances+Balance: Krono now has Forager in talent socket S3.3+Balance: Lurdu no longer requires salt in its diet+Balance: Increased Megaraptor's egg incubation radius by 50%+Balance: Ory can no longer use Sand Attack until growth 0.8+Balance: Decreased Pachy's Primary Attack cooldown timer to 1.0 seconds, down from 1.2+Balance: The talent Sneaky now makes Pachy's charge start sound quieter+Balance: Palaeophis' Venom Spit can no longer apply venom above 50 on its target+Balance: Venom no longer influences Ability or Stamina regeneration while you are sitting or laying down+Balance: Increased size of Para's back kick hitbox+Balance: Reduced cost of Para's back kick to 20 Stamina, from 30 Stamina+Balance: Para's back kick now deals 25 base damage+Balance: Para can now use attacks immediately after using its alarm call+Balance: Reduced Wiehenvenator food drain rate to 0.83, down from 0.95+Updated AMD Fidelity FX / FSR to 2.2.1-Fidelity FX upscaling should look less grainy+Steam Deck: Updated the default compatibility layer Proton 9 to Proton 10+Enabled AMD Fidelity FX / FSR for Steam Deck+Fixed: Fidelity FX upscaler now should work properly on dedicated Laptop GPUs+Ocean and weather effects are more optimized+Optimized the lowest settings for more performance on lower end hardware+Added a misc setting that allows player to forcefully show hidden graphics settings-On some GPUs the API might false tag GPU not to support certain features like FSR. Toggling this option allows player to bypass that hardware check if they know that the feature should work on their hardware+Fixed: HUD elements no longer teleport to the wrong location when editing the HUD+Fixed: Kapro's food HUD no longer swaps to piscivore after changing your game settings+Fixed: Coah's Active Defense buff is now removed after a duel ends+Fixed: Archelon no longer keeps any shield regeneration it receives during a duel from using its Spiky Shield ability+Fixed: Archelon, Wiehenvenator, and Kaprosuchus no longer occasionally trigger their Snapping Jaw, Tendon Tear, and Bone Snap abilities if you're rapidly initiating Primary Attack over and over+Fixed: The camera now zooms in smoothly and sits atop each dinosaur's hip rather than acting badly when at close zoom levels+Fixed: Kapro can no longer charge and use its Tendon Snap ability while charging or using its Brute Force attack+Fixed: Text error in Velo Intuition description+Fixed: Lurdu and Kapro can no longer damage their own eggs with Lurdu's charge and Kapro's RMB pounce+Fixed: Archelon and Elasmo can no longer gain air satiation from eating coconuts+Fixed: Palaeophis no longer takes extra damage from Wing Tear+Fixed: You can no longer heal as a Carcharodontosaurus by dueling and then forfeiting the duel with stacks active before the duel is over+Fixed: Reduced Kapro's fat morph so it no longer clips into its legs and arms while moving+Fixed: Kapro can no longer dart while charging up Bone Snap+Fixed: The Velociraptor and Changyuraptor now have the same restrictions on what objects they can sense while in flight as Pteranodon and Tropeognathus+Fixed: Scars, burn overlays, and lightning scars now properly go behind other equippable cosmetics such as warpaint+Fixed: Kapro's head tracking is no longer significantly lessened after playing your Taunt or Dance emotes+Fixed: The Palaeophis can no longer play emotes while sitting or laying down, resulting in a jam+Fixed: Standing on large underground rocks spawned around ory burrows no longer causes server-side log spam