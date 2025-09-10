 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19929881 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Level HELP had a loading crash caused by the upcoming customization system.
I apologize for the inconvenience to anyone who experienced it.

It is now is fixed.
Game testing protocols are updated to prevent this from happening in the future.

Thanks to player SkynniX for reporting this crash.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2730701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link