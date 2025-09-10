Level HELP had a loading crash caused by the upcoming customization system.
I apologize for the inconvenience to anyone who experienced it.
It is now is fixed.
Game testing protocols are updated to prevent this from happening in the future.
Thanks to player SkynniX for reporting this crash.
Level HELP hotfix!
