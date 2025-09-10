Knights and mercs, with so many new players rolling into the New Boston zone this week, we're excited to make some more improvements and fix up a few more minor issues that are coming up with the new Wireghost class. Don't worry - updates are fast and furious here but they don't break anything, so just play on. And read the saved game policy included below!

Thanks to everyone playing and posting and especially to everyone who left a review this week!

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

Combat Log warning Body Timer Expires

A new combat log is now output at the end of each turn which warns how many body timers might expire the next Turn. Each Body Timer carries with it 2 yellow Sec Tally (potential, not locked in and blue yet) so you have a chance to react in these cases. This will help a few players who were trying to figure out why a certain turn might spike their Sec Tally (4 bodies, that was a bloody turn a while back, now +8 Sec Tally ... wut!?)

Cortex Wetgates 3 & 4

With this update, we've added the 3rd and 4th Cortex Wetgates and made a fix to ensure that one of the nice benefits of a Wetgate is clear - that it has a innate reduction of Q-Sec Tally per action (-1). The higher tier Wetgates can also mitigate Connection Burn Damage (the type of Connection Dmg per action you get for using Skipjack) by up to 2 pts, allowing a well equipped Wireghost to have a natural 10 actions on Skipjack instead of 8 (without any other intervention).

Matrix Gold/Gray Loot Icon

This was not always using the right color, sometimes it was getting confused by Accounts and Blueprints Now fixed!

Wireghost Class Nodes

Some of the class nodes in the Wireghost class tree were adding bonuses that were not getting respected in all cases. These included +IO for your cyberdeck (critical offeset to not having Overlock) and extra Damage for Spectral tokens (helping you really achieve BOOM when Phantom Sliding or Pindropping). Now both are fully integrated and the bugs are fixed.

Supposedly "Sleeping" IC

Sometimes, some IC in the matrix were erroneously marked as "Sleeping" without any cause. This is now resolved.

v2.2.9 - #31: Skipjack Diver - 9/10/2025

- Added helpful log at start of new turn warning how many bodies will expire at end of Turn (explaining some Sec Tally)

- Fixed issue with Matrix new loot icon not always being accurate with Accounts and Blueprints

- Cortex Wetgate 3 & 4 now for sale under "Black Market Matrixware" service - can offer some mitigation to Connection Burn

- Fixed issue where Wireghost's class tree nodes to increase IO Speed were not having correct effect

- Fixed issue where Wireghost's extra Damage from Spectral tokens from class tree was not having correct effect

- Fixed issue where sometimes IC might be marked as "[Sleeping]" incorrectly

- Fixed a few lingering places for Contact type conversion of Wireghost to Netwraith