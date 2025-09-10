 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19929822 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some bug fixes have been pushed out in this release. See below:

Bug Fix: Tailors will now repair leather.
Bug Fix: Carpenters will now repair wooden items.
Bug Fix: Rot now requires correct displayed reagents.
Bug Fix: Curse error message about Dragon Blood fixed.
Bug Fix: Rogue's armor will no longer cause game to crash when requesting details or when loading a world with an instance of the armor.

Changed files in this update

