Some bug fixes have been pushed out in this release. See below:
Bug Fix: Tailors will now repair leather.
Bug Fix: Carpenters will now repair wooden items.
Bug Fix: Rot now requires correct displayed reagents.
Bug Fix: Curse error message about Dragon Blood fixed.
Bug Fix: Rogue's armor will no longer cause game to crash when requesting details or when loading a world with an instance of the armor.
Version 0.8.1: Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
